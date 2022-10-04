Letter: 'Not all parents know what’s best nor do what’s best for their children'

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

'Not all parents know what’s best ... for their children"

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was going to write a while back when some politician or other made some outlandish statements, but then I thought, "What good will it do?"

However, in Sunday’s Richmond Times Dispatch, a delegate wrote in support of the governor’s policies on transgender students and their parents whom she claimed always know their children and what is best for them. I had to write this now.

That is not true at all.

Her ideas are so limited and unaware that I feel compelled to shine a light onto the realities many children live with every day. These are situations I personally encountered in my teaching career. They prove positive that not all parents know what’s best nor do what’s best for their children.

Case one: A father raped his eighth grade daughter when she began talking about liking boys. He said he wanted to show her what the boys wanted from her!

Case two: A mother, upon arriving at school after her son was in a fight, said to him, “All I want is that the other kid looks worse than you.” He went on to become a murderer.

Case three: A father went to court and signed documents so that his 13-year-old son did not have to attend school ever again. The boy couldn’t read or write his own name. The father wanted him to work on the farm.

Case four: A father raped his daughter, becoming grandfather to his own child, then pimped her out to his friends after she had given birth.

Shall we ask the governor to award these folks Parent of the Year medals?

L. Mercer.