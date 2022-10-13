Letter: Not an accurate reflection of history

Not an accurate reflection of history

In response to Frank Hale’s rumination regarding paving over Lee Circle since “no one will write an accurate history of what happened there”: what a laughable idea that having a giant statue of Lee standing there for 130 years was an accurate reflection of history. Lee was the losing general in a war fought to protect his and his brethren’s rights to own other people and profit from their anguish. He was a traitor to his country, the United States of America, the moment he refused Abraham Lincoln’s invitation to command union forces in the impending conflict.

Since when do we erect statues to losing generals who championed immoral causes? Since 1890 I guess, when enough of those who remembered what actually happened in pre-emancipation America had died off so that a Southern myth of the noble "Lost Cause" could be perpetuated. I think an apt tribute to the last 130 years of Monument Avenue history would be to erect a giant statue of an emancipated slave breaking free of his/her chains staring down defiantly at a miniature replica of the old Lee statue (a la mini-Stonehenge in "This Is Spinal Tap"). If a monument like that stood for the next 130 years, I’d say we could call it even.