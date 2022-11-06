Letter: Not registered to vote on Nov. 8? No problem

Not registered to vote on Nov. 8? No problem

I visited many areas of the city of Richmond this week to talk with people about same-day voting registration and was surprised to learn that few knew about the new legislation.

In the 2020 Virginia General Assembly, legislation was approved that went into effect Oct. 1 of this year allowing registration at any time, including Election Day. You may same-day register at the office of your general registrar or satellite location during the early voting period. On Election Day, you must go to the polling place for the precinct in which you reside. There you can register and cast a provisional ballot. Assuming your registration is approved, your ballot will be counted.

How do you find your polling place?

You can find information about your general registrar’s office and your local polling place (for same day voter registration) on the Department of Elections’ website at vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/PublicContactLookup.

If you decide to register on Election Day, once you complete your registration you will be issued a provisional voting ballot. Provisional ballots are used by voters who do not appear on the list of registered voters at their polling location. The polling location workers do not run provisional ballots through counting machine at the time of voting, but rather are subject to approval by the local electoral board before the ballot is counted.

Please help spread the word about same-day registration. Remember, not voting is a vote against your interest, and bad people are elected by good people who don’t vote. Encourage five family members, friends and coworkers to vote on Election Day and make sure they get to the polls. If someone says, “I can’t vote because I’m not registered,” you can reply, “No problem. Use same day voter registration.”

Robert M. Lester, civic engagement coordinator, Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.