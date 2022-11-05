Letter: Not surprised by Youngkin’s Pelosi remarks

I do not understand why Karen Tumulty [“I'm sorry I said nice things about Glenn Youngkin,” Nov. 1] was so shocked by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's comment following the attack on Paul Pelosi. The first half of the governor's remark, "There's no room for violence anywhere," is typical of moderate Republicans like Mitch McConnell. The second part of his statement, "we're going to send her back to be with him in California," is pure MAGA. Youngkin is successful in the Republican Party because he appeals to both elements. He is the embodiment of the Republican Party of the 21st century.