Letter: Nuclear energy is too costly

I hope the governor does some more research before he spends millions on a small modular reactor (SMR). New nuclear power is in financial trouble in the United States. The only construction underway is at the Vogtle plant in Georgia. The original estimate was $14 billion; the current estimate to complete the project stands at more than $30 billion, and the project is years behind schedule. Nuclear's share of the world's electricity production fell from 18% in 1996 to 10% in 2020. Cost is the problem. The U.S. Department of Energy is looking at SMR development. Let the pros tackle this.

Earle Mitchell.

Springfield.

 

 

