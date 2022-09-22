Letter: Obamacare reduced medical innovation

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Obamacare reduced medical innovation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Columnist Sally Pipes says American's health care system is not to blame for the decline in life expectancy between 2020 and 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic.

But a larger drop in life spans since 2014 does show the failure of the healthcare "reform" law enacted during the Obama administration. People today die three years sooner than they did in 2014, when the core elements of that 2010 healthcare reform law went into effect. Life expectancy is now only 76.1 years, compared to 78.84 years back in 2014. For white and Black people alike, life expectancy is now the lowest it has been since 1995.

Supporters of the 2010 health care law, known as "Obamacare," claimed that if it were ever repealed, people would die. But people's life spans grew before Obamacare and fell afterwards. So it did little to save lives. Indeed, Obamacare may have caused life spans to shrink by reducing medical innovation.

Hans Bader.