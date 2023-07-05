When I was very young — Cub Scout young — I read in the Cub Scout Manual that it was very important to always walk on the side of the road facing traffic so that you could see traffic headed your way and be safe. As a cyclist, I have always followed the same rules: drive against automobile traffic so I can see who is headed my way. I know what the law says; but when my life is at stake, I do what makes sense, even if it means breaking the law. The Times-Dispatch did not mention how the cyclists were driving, but I’d bet that they were obeying the law and driving with traffic. Am I suggesting that cyclists should break the law? When obeying the law puts my life in another’s hands, I will disobey the law.