Officers should be vetted and properly trained
Opinions are divided regarding what needs to be done about the nation’s policing policies. Some want to celebrate and unequivocally support the thin blue line. Others propose defunding, at some level, police departments.
Rational Americans agree that most officers are good people who have pursued a career in law enforcement for the right reasons and understand their role is to serve and protect, not to command and control. Yet blatant police brutality persists. Rather than enter the fray regarding celebrate or denigrate, I suggest two simple, affordable solutions that can be achieved relatively quickly. The two magic words are “vetting” and “training.”
Every candidate for a police job needs to be substantially screened not just for their previous military or security experience, but for their propensities to be racist, cruel, angry or violent. This psychological vetting should be step one in the process of selection. It needs to be comprehensive with standards developed at the national level by a group of stakeholders that includes veteran police officers, mental health professionals and a diverse citizen’s group.
The second part is mandated training and re-training. Every incident of police brutality that occurs nationally should be dissected as part of this ongoing effort, with the conclusions applied to current policing policies at the local level. The consequences for not learning these real-life lessons, like using a choke hold or knee to the neck, should be firm, consistent and swift. And regular evaluations of officers’ mental health and conduct on the job should be mandatory.
Implementing these two simple steps will greatly reduce the number of applicants who end up putting on a badge for the wrong reasons. I believe the changes would be supported by both sides of the citizen debate, and the fine police officers who risk their lives every day and deserve our respect.
Mark Singer.
Richmond.
