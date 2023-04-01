On education, Youngkin is ‘bumbling’

Jeff Schapiro provides a well-researched and informative commentary on March 26, "A golden parachute makes for a not-so-soft landing."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin risks becoming a "bumbling" governor with this latest misstep. Virginia taxpayers, particularly rural Virginians, will pay for this one in many different ways. Not only are public schools still underfunded, taxpayers now get a two-fold whammy tax hit with the errant hire of Jillian Balow and her "golden parachute" payoff. The silence is deafening from such fiscal legislative stalwarts such as Lee Ware, Tommy Wright, Wendell Walker, Bryce Reeves and Nick Freitas. Mr. Schapiro is spot on with his brief introduction to Lisa Coons, who comes from a state that hardly has the academic traditions of excellence found in Virginia. It is a step up for Ms. Coons and a step down for education in Virginia.

This appears to be Youngkin’s continuing effort to run Virginia public schools into the ground. The farm communities and rural population that benefit so much from high Virginia academic standards will not know what they had until it's gone. Perhaps Youngkin has additional plans to "defund" Virginia education, thereby making teachers and administrators responsible for the same excellence with fewer resources.

That would certainly fit the model Ms. Coons is coming from – because Tennessee has no state income tax. Teachers, administrators and citizen taxpayers battle every year for public funds for education. It would do well for every Virginia parent, rural or urban, to examine the nature of the Tennessee public education system and its national academic standing.

Ray Orem.