Letter: On student debt relief, GOP has already lost

On student debt relief, GOP has already lost

One clear lesson to be learned from this midterm election cycle is that Democratic strategists continue to run rings around their Republican counterparts. While the GOP hung its hat on the economy and rising inflation, the Dems were busy targeting sectors of the electorate with specific tactical maneuvers.

Take, for example, Biden’s student debt forgiveness program, which supposedly would eliminate up to $10,000 of undergraduate, graduate and Parent Plus student loan debt or up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. I say “supposedly” because right from the get-go there were serious constitutional and other legal questions – such as the inviolability of contracts between private lenders and individuals, as well as the likely unconstitutionality of the executive branch canceling student debt without congressional approval.

But none of that really mattered. The Dems were well aware that the executive action would probably not survive legal scrutiny, but it was a win-win for them no matter how it played out. Signed with much fanfare on Aug. 24, with early voting starting in September in some states, it galvanized the vast majority of student voters who cast their ballots overwhelmingly for Democrat candidates.

Predictably, Biden’s executive order was struck down by a federal judge on Nov. 10, and last Wednesday an appellate court upheld the Nov. 10 decision. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, possibly by February, but upheld the lower court’s decision until that time. In the meantime, the Dems have turned these so-called “setbacks” to their advantage by denouncing them as alarming, sinister efforts by anti-student Republican obstructionists.

When the Supreme Court eventually declares the student loan plan to be unconstitutional, based on executive branch overreach, Republicans will mindlessly cheer it as a great victory, not realizing that they had lost the battle back on Aug. 24.

Brandon Fullam.