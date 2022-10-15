Letter: Open container plan is reckless

Open container plan is reckless

I read with interest the article on the front page of Tuesday, Oct. 11, about Short Pump mall applying for open container license from ABC.

I find it unconscionable that corporate America, specifically Brookfield Properties in this case, resorts to such tactics in pursuit of the “almighty dollar”.

Families with small children, teenagers, and older members of our community shop and or walk for exercise at Short Pump mall. We should not be exposed to individuals walking around with cups of alcoholic beverages. This practice sets an unhealthy example and poses other problems such as dealing with individuals who have consumed too much of said beverages.

One might ask: How is this different from alcoholic beverages served and consumed in a restaurant? First and quite obvious, the beverages stay in the restaurant. Secondly, it sets the example of more responsible, controlled consumption while open carry/container sets the example of a more casual approach to drinking which I think is less desirable and more likely to be viewed by children and adults as the acceptable norm.

In my experience which includes 47 years working with children and teenagers, observing my nine grandchildren and their friends as they grow into young adults, and observing other family members, the examples set by adults have a major influence on the behaviors of children as they learn to be responsible adults and consumers of alcoholic beverages or not. I think open container at a mall and the possible problems that could result is setting a bad example.

I for one will not be exposed to what I consider a reckless activity as I will not shop at Short Pump mall if open container license from ABC is affirmed.

Juanita Hazlegrove.