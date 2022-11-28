Letter: Opposed to Sheetz project in Stratford Hills

Opposed to Sheetz project in Stratford Hills

Last Saturday, residents of Stratford Hills neighborhoods met at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center where Sheetz plans a large gas station with 12 pumps and a shop for pick-up food.

Area residents were stunned to see the size of the planned gas station. Opponents had marked off the plot of land Sheetz would develop with yellow tape. It is enormous. Parking for existing businesses will become very limited.

I was reminded of a similar situation many years ago in Bon Air. Developers wanted to cut a road through from Buford Road to open up some undeveloped land. The road through a subdivision hooking to our street, Cowan Road, would have created a shortcut for Buford traffic to Jahnke Road.

At the board meeting on the proposal, the developers made their case. A young county planner followed in support of the cut through. Bon Air neighborhoods had packed the county meeting room. We had spoken in opposition. Letters and phone calls had rained on the officials.

The planner said roads should lead to other roads for “good planning.” He mentioned access for fire trucks and emergency vehicles. We howled. We would take that risk over becoming a shortcut for growing traffic. The room was tense with emotion.

Then former Chesterfield County Administrator Melvin Burnett recommended against the cut through, adding that no one wanted it but the developers. The board agreed and denied the request.

No one wants Sheetz but Sheetz and the Wilton Companies, owner of the corner at Hathaway Road and Forest Hill Avenue.

Where are our leaders? Burnett showed how to take charge and respond to citizens. We don’t see that happening with this incursion.

Nancy Finch.