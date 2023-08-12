The lower Chesapeake Bay osprey population is stressed due to concentrated, industrial menhaden fishing. This summer, starvation in Gloucester, York and Mathews counties resulted in osprey nest failures not seen since the DDT crisis. The current management strategy in lower Chesapeake Bay is insufficient and on a collision course with state and federal agencies responsible for the protection of osprey.

The purse seine fleet is simply not leaving enough menhaden in the lower bay to maintain a balanced ecosystem. There is a nationwide and international groundswell of public interest in this issue and heated calls for action. The Richmond Audubon Society has wisely requested an emergency temporary closure of purse seine fishing in the bay so the remaining osprey can feed prior to their fall migration to South America. This is an urgent request, based on credible science. Will the governor do what is right and necessary to protect our natural resources?