Letter: Pardon all the turkeys

Pardon all the turkeys

As it’s been since Ronald Reagan was in the White House, this month President Biden will pardon two turkeys. Two turkeys who will live out their natural lifespan while more than 45 million others will meet an untimely holiday death.

These two touted turkeys, celebrities in their own right, are free from the crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes where their ill-fated feathered friends suffer. A life where beaks and toes are clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression and at 16 weeks, slaughterhouse workers cut their throats and lower them into boiling water to remove their feathers.

It’s no doubt these two turkeys won the turkey lottery this year.

By contrast in 2021, U.S. consumption of turkey was 5.1 billion pounds and 15.3 pounds per capita. But this turkey tyranny trend can end.

All turkeys can be pardoned.

Supermarkets carry a wide variety of delicious, healthful, oven-ready plant-based roasts, and most Thanksgiving sides are already vegan.

This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast finished with a decadent, dairy-free dessert. An internet search on "vegan Thanksgiving'' offers countless options and recipes for your holiday table.

Eric C Lindstrom, Executive Director of the Farm Animal Rights Movement