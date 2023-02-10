Parents, don't impose your values on others

First, I want to applaud Dee Pisciella of Midlothian [“Let parents make education decisions,” Feb. 5] for her participation in public education, regarding helping teachers, field trips and the like. However, teachers in public schools rely on educational research to determine curriculum, textbooks and courses, not parents. If parents want to make those decisions they are able to do so by sending their children to private school or home school in a co-op of like-minded parents. What they do not have the right to do is impose these practices (book banning, AP courses) based on specific values on the public at large. That is indoctrination and not education.

It is very disturbing to see this current trend in Virginia and Florida. The result is to drive good teachers away from teaching, lower standards and undermine public education. The government is not telling parents how to educate their children, but rather it is a political agenda of some that is encouraging parents to impose their values on the public.

Regarding a separate article on Feb. 5, “Va. must fund critical care to medically fragile children,” the government needs to listen to these parents. Only independently wealthy parents can provide the needed care medically fragile children require. Government has a role and is the resource of last resort to provide these needed services. Until private insurance does a better job of covering these services, the need for Medicaid to close the gap is absolutely necessary.

Let’s put effort and energy where it serves children’s health and learning the best.

Pat Ranney.

Mineral.