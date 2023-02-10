First, I want to applaud Dee Pisciella of Midlothian [“Let parents make education decisions,” Feb. 5] for her participation in public education, regarding helping teachers, field trips and the like. However, teachers in public schools rely on educational research to determine curriculum, textbooks and courses, not parents. If parents want to make those decisions they are able to do so by sending their children to private school or home school in a co-op of like-minded parents. What they do not have the right to do is impose these practices (book banning, AP courses) based on specific values on the public at large. That is indoctrination and not education.
It is very disturbing to see this current trend in Virginia and Florida. The result is to drive good teachers away from teaching, lower standards and undermine public education. The government is not telling parents how to educate their children, but rather it is a political agenda of some that is encouraging parents to impose their values on the public.
Regarding a separate article on Feb. 5, “Va. must fund critical care to medically fragile children,” the government needs to listen to these parents. Only independently wealthy parents can provide the needed care medically fragile children require. Government has a role and is the resource of last resort to provide these needed services. Until private insurance does a better job of covering these services, the need for Medicaid to close the gap is absolutely necessary.
Let’s put effort and energy where it serves children’s health and learning the best.
09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today.
09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down.
09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines.
March 1936: Flood-Ridden Harbor Area—Driest haven along the city harbor yesterday as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river.
March 1936: Southern Depot Awash—Halted was all street car service in the area when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond on lower Hull Street. A rowboat was used by employees to enter the station and a few trucks ventured through the water early in the afternoon yesterday.
March 1936: These office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond yesterday had no choice in the matter—that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim—so they took to the boats. The young woman shown above is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull Streets.
September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force.
September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet.
A look back at floods in Richmond during the 1930s.
12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond.
04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday.
12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River.
01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond
02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding.
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond.
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond
1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded.
March 1936: City residents view floodwaters of the James River once again.
