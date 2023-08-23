Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's editorial in Sunday's paper ("To combat learning loss, local and state leaders must rise to the challenge," Aug. 20), stressed the need for all parties to "up their game" in response to our children's declining test scores. He stressed that an "all hands on deck" approach was needed from the local, state and federal governments.

I would like to add a category which can be very powerful, but in many cases, is under-utilized. That category is — parental involvement! Too many parents don't do enough to motivate their children to do better in school. I believe that campaigns should be initiated whereby parents are challenged with questions such as: Are you content to have your child merely do enough to reach the next grade or do you ask more of him/her? Do you want your child to be smart enough to ultimately earn a rewarding job or are you content to have your child settle for a boring/minimum wage job? Creative people can pose better questions than this, but you get the gist.