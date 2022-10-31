Letter: Parker overlooks ‘many flaws’ of GOP, Trump

Parker overlooks ‘many flaws’ of GOP, Trump

Star Parker’s Oct. 24 column, “We need Republicans to deliver our new leadership,” addresses Americans becoming increasingly alienated from their own country. I agree with her that “there has never been a greater need for a new generation” of leaders, but that’s as far as it goes.

Apparently, for her, independents are not the answer either. It must be one party or the other, and really, only Republicans can do the job.

But Parker overlooks the GOP’s many flaws, which include the disastrous first — and hopefully final — term of Donald Trump and his followers’ willingness to overlook blatant lies; the demonstration in Charlottesville and Trump’s “fine people on both sides” comment; indirectly causing many needless deaths by dismissing the dangers of COVID-19; his continued refusal to accept losing the 2020 election; his encouragement of right-wing followers to storm the U.S. Capitol building and overthrow our democracy; his encouraging fellow Republicans to lie, smirk and attack GOP members who do not follow their “dear leader;” his denigration of women at every possible opportunity; and much, much more.

Ms. Parker’s final graph, “Voters need to turn the country back to Republicans and pave the way for new, great American leaders,” could be correct except for her mention of the GOP. If the electorate rids us of Democrats and goes on to re-elect Donald Trump in 2024, we’ll get a generation of fascist leadership.

Do we really want Trump sycophants to lead us? I don’t think this will bring “our God-given rights enshrined in our Constitution” back.

We’ve been through tough times before, including steep inflation and mistrust in our government. We can get through them again. But the simplistic idea that merely getting rid of Democratic leaders will make us proud to be Americans again is deeply flawed.

Karen Owen.