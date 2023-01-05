Letter: Pence’s path to the White House is ‘treacherous’

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pence’s path to the White House is ‘treacherous’

Henry Olsen’s recent editorial [“Mike Pence’s only path to the White House is through Trump”] regarding Pence’s narrow and treacherous path in search of the White House is well-reasoned, but it seemed to conclude with a Republican nomination.

To be elected as president, and assuming a worthy Democratic opponent, he would need a large majority of the Republican votes and many independent votes. However, he may discover the dead end of the path if the MAGA faithful do not forgive him for rejecting Trump’s request to “not certify” the Electoral College votes, and if the despondent Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis supporters skip the presidential election.

Joe Chandler.

Midlothian.

