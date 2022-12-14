Letter: Plaque is a primary cause of tooth decay, gum disease

Plaque is a primary cause of tooth decay, gum disease

The term dental plaque was not used in your informative column on dental statistics [“World Health Organization cites ‘alarming’ dental statistics,” Dec. 12].

These alarming statistics cannot exist without the acid produced by dental plaque. The patient must be compliant for this prevention of dental disease to occur.

I was a practicing dentist for 50 years. In all that time I never saw a case of decay or gum disease that I didn’t think was attributed to acid from plaque.

Trauma and accidents caused many of the dental procedures that were the mainstay of the work I did.

W. Baxter Perkinson Jr.

Richmond.