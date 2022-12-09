 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pleased by governor’s antisemitism commission

Pleased by governor’s antisemitism commission

I just read the article on the front page of the Dec. 6 Richmond Times-Dispatch, “Hatred has 'no place in Virginia'” about Virginia's Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

It is gratifying to see the commission established by Gov. Glenn Youngkin address this issue, and I was pleased by the recommendations the commission made that were mentioned in the article.

The question the recommendations raise seems to be that they are in the same wheelhouse as many of the recommendations for public school curriculum changes that were proposed to address racism and prejudice against many ethnic, religious and sexual minorities. The governor's election campaign made parental input and resistance to school curricula and library offerings a cornerstone of his platform.

How will the administration react when parents object to these recommendations as some are surely to do?

Stan Feuer.

Midlothian.

 

