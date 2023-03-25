Pledge allegiance to the Constitution, not the flag

Pledging our allegiance to the American flag does indeed seem misdirected, as suggested by John M. Crisp in his March 21 opinion piece, “The many ways to pledge allegiance to our country.” Rather than to flag and republic, I submit that our Constitution, and the ideals to which it, albeit imperfectly, aspires, is more deserving of our loyalty.

The pillars of constitutional government include limited government, rule of law, consent of the governed and protection of rights. Upon this framework, our Constitution strikes a delicate balance between the Enlightenment’s emphasis on individual rights and classical Republicanism’s emphasis on the common good. Thus, the U.S. Constitution manifests the ethos of America.

Additionally, it is to the Constitution, not the flag nor the republic, to which federal employees – military officers, civil servants, politicians, law enforcement agents – are sworn to support and defend, reflecting the primacy of American ideals over the country and its symbols. Without liberty, without justice, without equality, what are we? To these ideals, and to the Constitution by which we the people endeavor to secure them, we should consider pledging our lives, our fortune and our sacred honor – and our allegiance.

Although the original version codified our country’s original sins, including slavery and limited suffrage, the Constitution also provides the mechanism by which we improve it. Incrementally, through amendments, we have demonstrated our ability and our appetite to improve this imperfect document, reflecting Americans’ ongoing commitment to progress and to achieving our ideals.

If Benjamin Franklin were to recommend a pledge of allegiance, as Crisp imagined, it might go something like this, “I pledge allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America, by which we the people, indivisible, continue to strive for a more perfect republic, with liberty and justice for all.”

Patrick Moran.

Henrico.