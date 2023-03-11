Police need our help, understanding

Recently, we had the privilege of hearing the police chiefs of Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico speak to the Richmond First Club. Asked to discuss the major challenges of law enforcement today, each gave an excellent, eye-opening summary. At the conclusion, they received a standing ovation.

Unfortunately, many fine officers are being tarred now by relentless media coverage of rogue cops gone bad. It is easy to assume the worst, even about our local police forces. Negative stereotypes have adversely affected morale and recruiting.

It is important for more of us to understand the many thorny problems facing our frontline forces today, and we can do so by inviting officers to address our civic organizations and by participating in police ride-along programs, to name a couple of ways.

Our police chiefs are also asking for help in recruiting qualified officers. Their message is this: If good people refuse to serve the public, who will fill their shoes? A question worth pondering.

Suzanne Munson.

Henrico.