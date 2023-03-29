Police should add mental health counselors

The recent death of Irvo Otieno has shown once again that law enforcement personnel are not equipped to handle mental health issues. Ten people (seven sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital workers) were charged with second-degree murder. Otieno was held down for 12 minutes and died from asphyxiation.

The basic education requirements for police officers include GED, high school and possible college. The main duties are enforcing laws, keeping the public safe, responding to emergencies, building relationships with the community, and using crime prevention methods.

Mental health disorders cause psychological and behavioral disturbances. The symptoms are confusion, depression, anger, fear or grief. This causes long-term substance abuse, damage or injury to the brain, exposure to toxins or infections.

The education requirements for a mental health counselor: a master's degree in counseling, 2-3 years of supervised practice under a licensed professional, passing a state licensing exam and continuing courses over their professional lives. Counselor skills require knowledge of psychology therapy and counseling, critical thinking skills, listening skills, problem-solving, social skills and effective communications.

One way to decrease mental health killings is to have one or two mental health counselors assigned to each police precinct. Along with the desk sergeant they could be monitoring the police radio or phone calls coming into the station. If there’s a potential for a mental health crisis, they can drive to the scene of the conflict and stay in the background until needed. As shown in previous encounters, the police do not have the training or the soft skills to handle mental health issues in a nonviolent manner.

Steve Sekerdy.

Richmond.