The recent death of Irvo Otieno has shown once again that law enforcement personnel are not equipped to handle mental health issues. Ten people (seven sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital workers) were charged with second-degree murder. Otieno was held down for 12 minutes and died from asphyxiation.
The basic education requirements for police officers include GED, high school and possible college. The main duties are enforcing laws, keeping the public safe, responding to emergencies, building relationships with the community, and using crime prevention methods.
Mental health disorders cause psychological and behavioral disturbances. The symptoms are confusion, depression, anger, fear or grief. This causes long-term substance abuse, damage or injury to the brain, exposure to toxins or infections.
The education requirements for a mental health counselor: a master's degree in counseling, 2-3 years of supervised practice under a licensed professional, passing a state licensing exam and continuing courses over their professional lives. Counselor skills require knowledge of psychology therapy and counseling, critical thinking skills, listening skills, problem-solving, social skills and effective communications.
One way to decrease mental health killings is to have one or two mental health counselors assigned to each police precinct. Along with the desk sergeant they could be monitoring the police radio or phone calls coming into the station. If there’s a potential for a mental health crisis, they can drive to the scene of the conflict and stay in the background until needed. As shown in previous encounters, the police do not have the training or the soft skills to handle mental health issues in a nonviolent manner.
09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today.
09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down.
09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum.
04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines.
The driest haven along the city harbor as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak in March 1936 was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river.
All streetcar service in the area was halted in March 1936 when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond. Employees used a rowboat to enter the station, and a few trucks ventured through the water.
In March 1936, these office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond had no choice in the matter — that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim — so they took to the boats. The young woman shown is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull streets.
September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force.
September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet.
A look back at floods in Richmond during the 1930s.
Floods
12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond.
Staff photo
Floods
04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday.
Staff photo
Floods
12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River.
Staff photo
Floods
09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river.
Staff photo
Floods
04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today.
Staff photo
Floods
09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down.
Staff photo
Floods
01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond
Staff photo
Floods
02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding.
Staff photo
Floods
09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water.
Staff photo
Floods
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond.
Staff photo
Floods
04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond
Staff photo
Floods
04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum.
Staff photo
Floods
04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines.
Staff photo
Flood, 1934
1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1936
The driest haven along the city harbor as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak in March 1936 was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1936
All streetcar service in the area was halted in March 1936 when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond. Employees used a rowboat to enter the station, and a few trucks ventured through the water.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1936
City residents view floodwaters of the James River in March 1936.
Times-Dispatch
Floods, 1936
In March 1936, these office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond had no choice in the matter — that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim — so they took to the boats. The young woman shown is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull streets.
Times-Dispatch
Flood, 1935
September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force.
Flood, 1935
September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet.