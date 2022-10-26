 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Politicians can't control the economy? Nonsense

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Politicians can’t control the economy? Nonsense

I would like to respond to a recent letter that claimed politicians have little control over inflation or the economy.  When a candidate says they will end the fossil fuel industry, even though the country is not prepared for the alternatives, and then limits exploration and drilling, followed by massive, unnecessary spending bills, it is naive to believe the writer’s statement. It isn’t just a coincidence that things started heading this way in 2021, but people have a very difficult time admitting their mistakes.

I also found it ironic that the letter was preceded by two letters criticizing election deniers when half the country denies these obvious economic missteps, and are reminded of these facts every time they fill up or go to the grocery store. I guess deniers come in many different forms.

Dave Jarvis.

Glen Allen.

 