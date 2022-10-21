Letter: Politicians have little control on inflation

Politicians have little control on inflation

Regarding the point/counterpoint articles on inflation and politics, voters should keep in mind that politicians they elect have very little control over inflation or the economy, especially in the short term. If they did have control, those in power would make the economy strong before each election to ensure their survival. Voters may be upset about the current rate of inflation or the price of gas, but voting for the party not currently in power is not a solution to that. Of course, those not in power want us to blame their opponents and focus voters' anger toward the incumbents as a means to win an election, betting the economic cycle will turn around once they are in office. Instead, voters need to focus on the social policies that these elected officials will pursue and try to ignore the red herrings that are hung before them.