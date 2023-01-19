Letter: Politicians ‘manipulated’ in debt-ceiling debate

Politicians ‘manipulated’ in debt-ceiling debate
Regarding Michael Martz’s Jan. 13 article, “As new Congress debates debt ceiling, Va. fears another sequestration,” Virginia voters (both Democratic and Republican) would do well to stop tolerating being manipulated by this faux debt-ceiling debate.
The logic behind the debt ceiling “debate” is somewhat akin to loading up your Visa card with purchases and – in the interim between said shopping spree and the Visa bill arriving in the mail – you decided to put yourself on a budget. In your infinite wisdom, you thought you’d save money by deciding not to pay the ensuing Visa bill, which you are obligated to pay. The debt ceiling is not about spending; it’s about paying the bills for what you already ordered.
It’s against the law for the U.S. government to spend money that has not been appropriated. To this end, the theater around the debt ceiling is fundamentally about a present-day Congress arguing with a past Congress about appropriations they passed in law.
As citizens, we should universally stop tolerating the politicking around this issue and collectively hold our Republican and Democratic representatives accountable for issues based in reality.
Pamela Berg.
Alexandria.
