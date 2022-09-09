Letter: Poor traffic planning having impact in Richmond

Poor traffic planning having impact in Richmond

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Traffic problems in Richmond are increasing at an exponential rate. Some of the problems are caused by dangerous driving behavior. But others are a result of poor traffic planning and decision making.

Too many drivers in Richmond ignore posted speed limits and talk or text on hand-held cell phones while driving, which are behaviors that can cause accidents. In addition, many drivers drive too aggressively, including cutting off other drivers, failing to use turn signal indicators and running red lights.

Poor traffic planning has also created problems. Many of the lanes designated for bikes seem to be used very little, and have made parking on the street unnecessarily difficult. The designated parking areas on Monument, Malvern and Patterson clog up traffic and can be confusing for drivers who are not familiar with those streets.

The painted red bus lanes on Broad Street are garish and confusing. Poor signage and directions and illogical traffic patterns create driver frustration and have caused numerous accidents.

Many traffic lights are ill-timed for the traffic flow pattern. And lights at turn lanes are often too short, causing impatient, frustrated drivers to run red lights.

But it’s facile to complain about traffic problems without offering some suggestions to ameliorate them:

Review how other cities of Richmond’s size have dealt with traffic problems and issues and understand their application for Richmond.

Create an open public forum to identify concerns and gather input on the severity and prioritizations of traffic-related issues.

Ensure that VDOT and Richmond’s Transportation Engineering Division have experienced personnel who are knowledgeable and qualified to address traffic problems.

For Richmond, the idiom, “as much as the traffic will bear” is more accurately stated as “as much as drivers can bear the traffic." Pun intended.

Bruce Kelley.