Letter: Prevent catalytic converter thefts

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Prevent catalytic converter thefts

Dear Editor:

I am glad that your news article "Efforts Aim to Deter Theft of Vehicle Part" has highlighted the problem of catalytic converter thefts and the solution.

In addition to etching the vehicle identification number on catalytic converters, I would suggest to make it illegal to buy and sell unetched catalytic converters. This will deter thieves to steal this part from parked vehicles.

Jay Mittal.

Glen Allen.

