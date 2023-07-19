Prisoners are part of our community

As a woman who visits a prison in metropolitan Richmond, I observe a prison environment that is punitive and dehumanizing. The poor living conditions and the poor medical care contribute to this dehumanization. An example of the lack of regard for inmates' well-being is the fact that three physicians employed by the Virginia Department of Corrections had their medical licenses revoked or suspended for past misconduct, according to a July 8, Richmond Times-Dispatch article, "Decertified doctors work for Virginia corrections department, treat inmates."

The hardships of incarceration are immense, but the worst is separation from community, family and children. Prisoners sense they are looked down upon by those of us who don’t live behind bars, and that they are not good enough to be a part of our community. But these inmates are part of our community and need our support during their incarceration.

How does a person learn new ways of living in a punitive atmosphere? It’s difficult, but I see lives changed inside those walls. Visitors, staff and fellow prisoners who show care instead of condemnation create an atmosphere that supports growth and change. What if we emphasized growth and change as the goal of incarceration rather than punishment?

Instead of Operation Cease Fire that emphasizes punishment, let's spend our money on creating a helpful, hopeful prison environment. If we focus on changing lives, we can significantly impact violent crime statistics.

Amy King.

Richmond.