Letter: Programs like New College Institute ‘doomed to fail’

Tax-funded programs like the ones at New College Institute [“Tax-funded program fails poor Va. Region,” Nov. 13] are doomed to fail. It’s simple human nature that’s mostly to blame. Throwing money at these initiatives rarely, if ever, brings positive returns.

I mean, how could they possibly compete with the free money doled out in unemployment, SNAP cards, Section 8 housing and tax-subsidized health care, just to name a few. Why apply oneself when you can get along just fine doing nothing. And the same people will continue to vote for the establishment that continues to buy their support.