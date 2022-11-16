Letter: Programs like New College Institute ‘doomed to fail’

Programs like New College Institute ‘doomed to fail’
Tax-funded programs like the ones at New College Institute [“Tax-funded program fails poor Va. Region,” Nov. 13] are doomed to fail. It’s simple human nature that’s mostly to blame. Throwing money at these initiatives rarely, if ever, brings positive returns.
I mean, how could they possibly compete with the free money doled out in unemployment, SNAP cards, Section 8 housing and tax-subsidized health care, just to name a few. Why apply oneself when you can get along just fine doing nothing. And the same people will continue to vote for the establishment that continues to buy their support.
Jeff Easter.
Crozier.