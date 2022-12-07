 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proposed social media commission is ‘dangerous’

So, Del. Wendy Gooditis wants to create a social media commission [“Virginia must address threat to public safety,” Dec. 4] to study what is put on social media sites by private American citizens. All this is to protect our democracy from what this commission determines is dangerous. This is a slippery slope to go down, and it sounds a lot like what goes on in communist countries. This bill does not need to pass as it is dangerous to the freedoms we enjoy in this great country.

Steve Burton.

Glen Allen.

 

 

