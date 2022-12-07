Letter: Proposed social media commission is ‘dangerous’

So, Del. Wendy Gooditis wants to create a social media commission [“Virginia must address threat to public safety,” Dec. 4] to study what is put on social media sites by private American citizens. All this is to protect our democracy from what this commission determines is dangerous. This is a slippery slope to go down, and it sounds a lot like what goes on in communist countries. This bill does not need to pass as it is dangerous to the freedoms we enjoy in this great country.