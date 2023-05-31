Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Protect children by strengthening labor laws

Your recent coverage of the national trend in rolling back child labor protections (“Loosening child-labor laws is a dangerous ploy to tamp down wages” May 12, 2023) highlighted industrial and political forces that have been illegally undermining child labor rights for the sake of profit.

A recent report from the Economic Policy Institute found that the number of minors employed in violation of child labor laws increased 37% in the last year. This is particularly alarming as many young Virginians are already deprived of opportunities to flourish socially and economically through pathways that are entirely legal.

In Virginia, a state that ranks fourth in the nation for tobacco production, young people must be 21 to buy a cigarette but only 12 to work on a tobacco field. More U.S. child workers die in agriculture than in any other sector, yet previous efforts at basic enhancements to the rights of children working in Virginia’s tobacco fields have been unsuccessful.

Many young people are victims of illegal wage theft, but the legal practice of paying subminimum wages serves to increase youth earning gaps. In addition, the commonwealth has recently seen proposals for workforce development programs that would create loopholes for children younger than 18 to work in spaces with potential exposure to hazardous materials.

Working to strengthen child labor laws does not equate to being a “voice for the voiceless” — young people in Virginia have powerful voices. But we can and should be their champions. The protection of youth who have been made vulnerable, wage standards that allow youth to thrive, and appropriate pathways for youth economic mobility cannot come at the cost of eroding hard-fought labor protections. By strengthening child labor laws, young people in Virginia are better positioned to have a vibrant future.

Jase Hatcher.

Richmond.