Protect the basic right to life

I take issue with the opening line of Levar Stoney and Jamie Lockhart’s opinion piece in the Friday, Jan. 27, issue [“Va. must protect reproductive health care”]. They state that “abortion care is health care, and that health care is a human right.”

Whose rights are they addressing? Not the rights of an innocent child. I believe our Declaration of Independence says it best when it states, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Does abortion give the unalienable right to life to the most vulnerable among us? No! It takes that life and pretends it is in the best interest of everyone involved. Having a baby is a momentous undertaking and if a mother is unprepared to care for a new life, she can feel terribly overwhelmed.

Stoney and Lockhart say, “We know there is a better way ….” Yes, there is a better way with pregnancy resource centers, church-based organizations and adoption options. These options protect the most basic right to life for an unborn child while also compassionately caring for the mother. Let’s give actual health care to all involved, including the baby.

Regina Coates.

Henrico.