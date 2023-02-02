I take issue with the opening line of Levar Stoney and Jamie Lockhart’s opinion piece in the Friday, Jan. 27, issue [“Va. must protect reproductive health care”]. They state that “abortion care is health care, and that health care is a human right.”
Whose rights are they addressing? Not the rights of an innocent child. I believe our Declaration of Independence says it best when it states, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Does abortion give the unalienable right to life to the most vulnerable among us? No! It takes that life and pretends it is in the best interest of everyone involved. Having a baby is a momentous undertaking and if a mother is unprepared to care for a new life, she can feel terribly overwhelmed.
Stoney and Lockhart say, “We know there is a better way ….” Yes, there is a better way with pregnancy resource centers, church-based organizations and adoption options. These options protect the most basic right to life for an unborn child while also compassionately caring for the mother. Let’s give actual health care to all involved, including the baby.
Regina Coates.
Henrico.
Oprah
01-25-1988: Oprah Winfrey spoke to a full house at the Mosque for the Richmond Forum.
04-12-1983 (cutline): Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins often wears a hat and somtimes tennis shoes to match. Here Rollins performed was at sound check for a two-hour concert at Virginia Commonwealth University.
05-11-1989 11-17-1989 (cutline): Donald Trump, never known for his shy, retiring ways, has turned down an offer from Helen Gurly Brown to appear nude in the 25th anniversary edition of Cosmopolitain magazine.
03-09-1987: Diane Sawyer interviewed Brent Snowcroft, a member of the Tower commission that investigated the arms sale and the diversion of funds to the Contras in Nicaragua at the Mosque in Richmond. The program was part of the Richmond Forum.
In June 1984, actress Mary Tyler Moore took a break between scenes outside Bamboo Café in Richmond’s Fan District. Moore was filming the romantic comedy “Finnegan Begin Again,” which co-starred Robert Preston and Sam Waterston. Scenes were shot all over Richmond, including at the Richmond Times-Dispatch headquarters downtown.
From the Archives: Famous people in and around Richmond in the 1980s
A look back at famous people in and around Richmond in the 1980s.
Clement Britt
Prince in Richmond
Prince in concert at the Richmond Coliseum, Sept. 27, 1988
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Bill Lane
Richard Chamberlain
11-21-1985: Richard Chamberlain between takes of 'Dream West.'
P. Kevin Morley
Televangelist
12-01-1984 (cutline): The Rev. Jimmy Swaggart is at Coliseum this weekend.
P. Kevin Morley
Vincent Price
06-1984: Vincent Price who voiced the intro in Michael Jackson's Thriller, spoke at the opening for Busch Garden's Williamsburg, VA, rollercoaster ride the Big Bad Wolf.
P. Kevin Morley
REAGAN
Pres. Ronald Reagan made Williamsburg, Va., his first stop in his traveling appeals for tax-reform package May 30, 1985. (RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH photo by P. Kevin Morley)
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Pat Robertson
10-02-1987 (cutline): Unlike New York, Pat Robertson was warmly greeted here.
Gary Burns
Pat Robertson
07-03-1986 (cutline): A producer of "The 700 Club" prepares Pat Robertson for live taping.
Lindy Keast Rodman
Pat Robertson
07-03-1986: Pat Robertson on the set of "The 700 Club"
Lindy Keast Rodman
Mick Jagger
09-26-1989 (cutline): The Stones' Mick Jagger didn't prance on the slipper 10-story scaffolding at RFK Stadium, but he sure delivered the best live show.
Mark Gormus
Inauguration
1-21-1981: Reagan's Inauguration Ball--Elizabeth Taylor
Times-Dispatch
Pat Benatar
12-03-1982: Pat Benatar performs for 9,000 fans at the Richmond Coliseum.
Wallace Clark
Mary Tyler Moore
In June 1984, actress Mary Tyler Moore took a break between scenes outside Bamboo Café in Richmond’s Fan District. Moore was filming the romantic comedy “Finnegan Begin Again,” which co-starred Robert Preston and Sam Waterston. Scenes were shot all over Richmond, including at the Richmond Times-Dispatch headquarters downtown.
Staff photo
