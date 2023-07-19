Public libraries should not ban books

I honestly don't understand the banning of books. I love libraries and take my grandkids to them often. I don't want them to read little bible story books, but I would never demand that the library remove them. If the kids wanted one, we'd read it and I'd explain that people don't really come back after they die. I'd explain that lots of people believe in Judaism and Christianity, but our family doesn't. It's a public library.

I have two grandchildren who have queer parents. We love to find books with families that look like ours. We attend Pride events, and enjoy reading books about our community. Why should books that we enjoy be pulled from shelves? I ask sincerely.

If your child reads a book about Pride events, can you just tell them that your family doesn't attend such events? My family is as precious and valid as any other family. I don't get the need to ban books. It sounds so 1984-ish. Apologies to Orwell.

Kathleen Green.

Richmond.