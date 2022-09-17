Letter: Questioning Congressman Good's Medicare meeting

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Questioning Congressman Good's Medicare meeting 

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I received a postcard in the mail today from U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-Va. He’s inviting seniors in his district to contact him if in need of assistance signing up for Medicare during the open enrollment period this fall.

Frankly, I thought he viewed Medicare as some sort of Socialist conspiracy, designed to rob citizens of their hard-earned dollars and personal liberties. Especially since among other things, he voted against extending Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025, which would ensure continued access to health insurance for millions of Americans. And he's against authorizing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. And he's against the appropriation of emergency funding to address the critical shortage of infant formula across the U.S. And he's against capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month for folks in need of this medication. And he's against health care and related support services to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service. Funny, but I also don’t recall receiving a similar mailer from Good in the past. Perhaps help with Medicare paperwork — or anything else for that matter — is only available to constituents during an election year? Makes you wonder …

Jeff Deegan.

Palmyra.