Letter: Questioning our spending priorities

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Questioning our spending priorities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to take money out of the economy to lower inflation.

The Democrats continue to print, spend and pump money into the economy, forgive billions in college loans, and finance immigration to lower inflation.

Do these diametrically opposed philosophies make sense to anyone other than the president and our Congress?

George C. Gretes.