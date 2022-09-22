 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Questioning Youngkin's campaigning

Questioning Youngkin's campaigning 

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our governor campaigned as a moderate. This weekend, he is going to Arizona to campaign for a far-right election denier who states that the ex-president should be reinstated and that in the future any elections that don't go the way of the Republicans are also bogus. Working to elect such a candidate is, in my opinion, not moderation. 

Mary Lynn Garrison. 

North Chesterfield. 

 

