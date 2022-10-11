 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Questions about wind energy plan

Dominion has spent close to a billion dollars placing two offshore wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean with plans to spend another $10 billion to complete their wind farms concept. So far their ability to secure enough wind to keep them moving has been far less than satisfactory. Plus, the costly manufacturing and maintenance of these massive steel structures requires an enormous amount of fossil fuel and financing.

To cover the exorbitant expenses of these structures, Dominion customers and investors will, no doubt, be negatively impacted from increased power rates, lower stock prices and lower dividends. Let's look elsewhere to natural gas, nuclear and solar for more effective and less costly forms of energy.

Jim Hunter.

Henrico.