Letter: Race-based admissions: Doesn’t 1978 ruling still apply?

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

I read George Will's column in Sunday's Richmond Times-Dispatch and his comment that colleges will racially discriminate no matter how the Supreme Court rules. I thought that decision was settled in a 1978 Supreme Court decision, Regents of the University of California v. Bakke. In a reverse discrimination suit, Allan Bakke had better test scores than minorities and other applicants. He won and became a doctor. Does this not apply today in admitting students because of race? The Ivy League schools are extremely wealthy and can afford to add the extra students who are qualified.

Stefanie Bay Frost.

Petersburg.