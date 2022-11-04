Letter: Race-based admissions: Doesn’t 1978 ruling still apply?

I read George Will's column in Sunday's Richmond Times-Dispatch and his comment that colleges will racially discriminate no matter how the Supreme Court rules. I thought that decision was settled in a 1978 Supreme Court decision, Regents of the University of California v. Bakke. In a reverse discrimination suit, Allan Bakke had better test scores than minorities and other applicants. He won and became a doctor. Does this not apply today in admitting students because of race? The Ivy League schools are extremely wealthy and can afford to add the extra students who are qualified.