While Rives Hardy’s letter [“We should also recognize racial progress,” March 23] makes good points about the lack of reporting on “progress” in overcoming racism, much remains to be acknowledged about our past. When our commonwealth discourages teaching “divisive concepts,” it is a demonstration of not being totally factual about our nation’s history regarding slavery, Jim Crowism, redlining, lynching, etc. The drumbeat goes on because there remains a reluctance to acknowledge the injustices of the past and provide real reparations that make amends for all past injustices.