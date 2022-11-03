Letter: Radical right incited attack on Pelosi’s husband

Radical right incited attack on Pelosi’s husband

The problems with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent comment about sending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to California to be with her husband go beyond the poor taste of politicizing the violent attack on an 82-year-old man. Youngkin failed to acknowledge the role the radicalized right plays in inciting the attack.

To understand how the right is fomenting violence, we must define stochastic terrorism, the public dehumanizing of a person or group that results in inciting violence. Former President Trump’s vitriol toward the FBI motivated the deadly attack against an FBI field office in Cincinnati. Trump vilified then Vice Pence Mike Pence and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists followed his lead by shouting, “Hang Mike Pence” as they pillaged the U.S. Capitol and erected gallows on the grounds. Right wing conspiracy theories and lies about immigrants and minorities were echoed by the alleged gunman in the Buffalo, New York, massacre earlier this year.

The right has demonized and threatened Speaker Pelosi for years. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Pelosi is guilty of treason.” The Jan. 6 mob’s haunting chants, “Where’s Nancy? Oh Nancy” while ransacking the Capitol could come straight from a horror movie. The Republican Party produced a website showing Pelosi engulfed in flames, and she is often depicted decapitated on right wing media. Threats against her are predictable.

Attacks against politicians are not new and are not confined to the right, but we are remiss if we equate left- and right-inspired attacks in this moment. Republicans must forcefully reject the right’s use of stochastic terrorism or be complicit in the violence it engenders.

Mary Anne Pugh.