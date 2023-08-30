Ranked choice voting is not all bad

Much of Trent England’s argument against ranked choice voting ("Arlington abandoned ranked choice voting, which is a good thing," Aug. 22) is based on propaganda rather than reason. Regardless of what Arlington did with RCV, England uses Arlington’s version as a reason to be anti-RCV altogether.

In a multi-candidate election it is not uncommon for the victor to win only a minority of votes. If a majority is required (often it is not), a run-off must occur. RCV might take extra work up front to educate voters about how it works and to ensure the system is set up properly, but it eliminates hours of extra work and dollars spent to reopen polls, and the need to delay the result until a second vote occurs.

England states that with RCV “the candidates who would otherwise win under normal election rules can actually lose.” Indeed, that is the point of RCV: to prevent a minority vote-getter from winning an election. The same result can occur in a run-off. Otherwise, there is little reason to have the run-off or RCV.

In standard RCV, no one’s vote is eliminated, as England states happened in Arlington, but some voters’ top candidate will come in last and then their second-choice candidate gets their votes. The opposite of disenfranchising voters actually happens: those who voted for the last-place candidate get another shot at electing the candidate they prefer from the remaining field.

In perhaps his most propagandistic statement, England says that the group pushing RCV, rather than “seeking consensus or majorities ... encourage[s] factions and division.” While RCV might encourage factions unhappy with the two main parties to run their own candidates, by doing so it broadens voters’ choices. The end result, however, is very much a consensus, unlike the candidates who win the highest number of votes but not a majority of the voters.

Donald Wilms.

Midlothian.