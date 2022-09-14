Letter: Rate increases for long-term care policies troubling

Rate increases for long-term care policies troubling

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

David Ress' article regarding rate increases for long-term care policies is alarming. These policies were touted by the insurance industry as an absolute necessity for an estate plan. Many carriers offered competing products and one couldn't open an AARP magazine without seeing articles and ads about them.

My husband and I purchased policies in 2005 at the recommendation of our financial advisor. Over the years, the premium increases have forced us to accept reductions in coverage pushed by the company, MetLife. The original policy had an unlimited lifetime benefit and a 5% inflation protection rider. The rider has been eliminated and the lifetime unlimited benefit reduced to seven years and $350,000. The maximum daily benefit is $140 a day for nursing home care — an inadequate number, but better than nothing.

The actuarial studies must have been totally worthless when this product was designed or have insurance company investment returns been that bad? The insurance department must see that the industry is trying to have the policyholders give up and let the coverage be cancelled for non-payment of the exorbitant premiums. I sincerely hope future rate increase requests will be denied.

Donna Lange.