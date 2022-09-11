Letter: Rational Republicans will not support radical candidates

Rational Republicans will not support radical candidates

I do not consider Democrat funding of MAGA politicians as an act of hypocrisy; I prefer labeling this approach as shrewd campaigning.

Rational Republicans will not support radical candidates; therefore, the chances for Democrat victories will increase. I am not suggesting this funding approach is honorable, but less-than-pure political acts will not shock anyone. We moderate citizens need to vote away the influences from both the radical right and looney left.