Letter: Reducing carbon emissions benefits all Virginians

Reducing carbon emissions benefits all Virginians

There was once a time when our elected officials worked for the good of all the citizens by implementing and enforcing environmental protections. Acid rain killing lakes and trees, ozone depletion, pesticides rendering wildlife sterile and dumping of carcinogenic materials into our rivers were effectively addressed by both sides of the political aisle with the Clean Air Act and Environmental Protection Agency.

Today, we stand on the brink of the environmental abyss by allowing Gov. Glenn Youngkin to kick the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a carbon-reduction effort involving 10 other states, to the curb for political gain.

One can only assume political gain because RGGI benefits are significant to all citizens. According to the nonprofit Ceres, states participating in RGGI have reduced carbon and other harmful pollutants, resulting in $5.7 billion in health benefits in just the first five years of the program; economic growth in participating states has outpaced nonparticipants by 4.3%; consumers have already saved at least $773 million in energy costs and will save as much as $6.98 billion in RGGI states thanks to renewable energy projects and energy efficiency measures; and energy prices have fallen 4% in the RGGI region compared with an average price increase of 6.2% in non-RGGI states. These are but a few of the direct benefits.

So why does Youngkin purport to care about Virginians? Actions speak volumes and his action of pulling out of such an effective program for all Virginians indicates his disregard for their future. When he supports RGGI, I will believe his true regard for the welfare of the citizens of Virginia.

Daphne Cole.