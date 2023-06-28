RGGI is nothing more than a tax
Fact check: The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is really a tax that does nothing to actually reduce carbon pollution. The Times-Dispatch has printed multiple letters misrepresenting RGGI, an interstate compact that applies a regressive tax on every Virginian who uses electricity. RGGI requires power producers to purchase an offset for every ton of carbon emitted by their facilities. Unlike any other state in RGGI, Virginians get their electricity from regulated utilities with complete monopoly, and the entire cost is passed on to customers. The cut-and-paste talking points just don’t work. The cost of buying the RGGI offsets is applied across the board in an add-on to customers’ bills, hitting everyone regardless of their power usage.
The state’s largest utility, Dominion Energy, could not be more clear about the fact that the tax does nothing to reduce carbon pollution, stating: "RGGI does not further this goal but instead imparts unnecessary additional costs on Virginia customers with no evidences of incremental benefits." Proponents argue that RGGI taxes fund important priorities, especially resiliency to flooding. This should be funded directly by the governor and General Assembly with taxes collected by and controlled by leaders elected by Virginians. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed, and both chambers of the General Assembly support, over $600 million in environmental improvements, with a full $100 million of that dedicated to resiliency.
The right path forward is to continue to fund those priorities without resorting to a backdoor tax that drives up the cost of living in the commonwealth.
From the Archives: Kings Dominion
In April 1974, the Lion Country Safari opened as the first part of the Kings Dominion amusement complex near Doswell. The next year, the park installed a monorail that guests used instead of driving their cars among the several hundred animals, which included lions, elephants, zebras, giraffes and other jungle dwellers. Here, the first visitors paid their admission fee. From left are driver Ken Lion, Lora Becraft and Larry and Mary Tropea.
Masaaki Okada
In April 1974, the Lion Country Safari drive-thru animal park at Kings Dominion in Doswell was ready to open, featuring several hundred animals – antelope, elephants, lions, rhinos, giraffes and more. The Eiffel Tower at the amusement park, which would open the following year, is in the background.
P.A. Gormus Jr
The Avalanche Bobsled, a new ride at Kings Dominion that resembles a bobsled run, won favorable reviews from those who ought to know - roller coaster buffs and the Jamaican Olympic bobsled team.
Alexa Welch Edlund
'The Lost World' manmade mountain hold three fantasy-adventure rides. The complex cost $7 million to construct and can accommodate 6,800 persons an hour.
Tim Wright
Doswell's Dominion - Kings Dominion and other theme marks seem to be gaining in popularity. (from 1-19-1992 story)
Don Pennell
In September 1976, a camera crew set up by the log flume at Kings Dominion in Doswell as filming continued on “Rollercoaster.” The movie, starring George Segal (in boat) as a ride inspector, was filmed at several amusement parks and is about an extortionist who demands $1 million to end his bombing campaign at parks. Extras and crew assembled at 7 a.m., but it was 2:15 p.m. before everything was ready so this scene could be shot.
Amir Pishdad
'Time Shaft' floor drops out. Centrifugal force holds passengers against wall.
Tim Wright
In June 1975, the band Ice Water performed in the Flintstone Follies Theater at Kings Dominion in Doswell. The theme park fully opened the previous month with 15 attractions; its Lion Country Safari area had opened in 1974. Today, the park offers more than 60 rides, shows and attractions as well as a water park.
Gary Burns
In October 1980, Blevins Gibbs (front), Henry McClellan and Larry Daylight, all Native Americans from Oklahoma, visited the Kings Dominion theme park in Doswell as part of Buffalo Bill's Wild West and Congress of Rough Riders of the World. The show, based out of California, traveled the world and featured as many as 80 performers, though only 11 were at the local stop. Its focus was on entertainment, but it also aimed for authenticity and education.
Don Long
In late April 1975, landscape workers prepared gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower replica at Kings Dominion in Doswell. The theme park opened days later on May 3.
Gary Burns
Curtis Peatross tells visitor how to operate tape player. Recorded message identified animals in various areas of preserve. Lion Country Safari.
Gary Burns
Drawing a crowd - a 17-story man-made mountain, housing three rides, opened yesterday at Kings Dominion theme park on Interstate 95. STart-up problems plagued two of the rides, but many fun-seekers were willing to wait for two hours in line to try out the Time Shaft.
Rich Crawford
Lion Country theater, monorail station & monorail cars coming in from Lion Country.
Times-Dispatch
A little bundle of love. A 40- to 60-pound hippopotamus was born at Lion Country Safari in Hanover County Thursday evening. Both mother and baby seem to be doing fine, said Larry Mather, zoological manager, though he added that the baby's chance of survival "is not 100 per cent. We'll know more in three or four days, when we'll have a better idea of how well the mother is taking care of it."
Wallace Clark
Rangers manned a lookout tower at Kings Dominion Lion Country Safari Park, waiting for calls for assistance.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
From big eggs... This three-pound ostrich was born this week at King's Dominion near Ashland, but the only mother it knows for now is Ms. Loris Tauer, an animal management specialist at the amusement park. It is the first baby to be born from some 60 eggs that were laid in January. The egg was incubated for 40 days. This 10-inch ostrich will grow to 8 feet and weight more than 300 pounds when it reaches maturity in three to four years.
P.A. Gormus
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
Mike Gabay works as trainer with some of young pachyderms in 'Lion Country' elephant herd.
Gary Burns
Splashy Cole Porter 'Anything Goes' number is one of the features.
Gary Burns
Skeletal pirate captain. One of 60 in park's ride, Haunted River
Tommy Price