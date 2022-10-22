 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Remembering John Moeser

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Remembering John Moeser 

Dr. John Moeser was was truly a wonderful gift to Richmond. He was admired and loved by everyone who knew him and he always had a kind word for all. His leadership represented the conscience of our community for decades. 

I first met John as a graduate student in the Urban and Regional Planning program at VCU not too long after his arrival here. We would stay in touch all the years since then. Though he frequently dealt with difficult subjects, he never had an unkind word for anyone. He would say that I was one of his best and favorite students, which didn’t go to your head, since I am sure he said this to every student. 

People are also reading…

Years ago, when my wife was ill, he offered to come to our house to help, saying he “was serious” and closing with “grace and peace." He was a man of grace and peace. He will always be remembered that way by everyone who knew him.

John W. Newell.

Ashland.

 