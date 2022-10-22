Letter: Remembering John Moeser

Remembering John Moeser

Dr. John Moeser was was truly a wonderful gift to Richmond. He was admired and loved by everyone who knew him and he always had a kind word for all. His leadership represented the conscience of our community for decades.

I first met John as a graduate student in the Urban and Regional Planning program at VCU not too long after his arrival here. We would stay in touch all the years since then. Though he frequently dealt with difficult subjects, he never had an unkind word for anyone. He would say that I was one of his best and favorite students, which didn’t go to your head, since I am sure he said this to every student.

Years ago, when my wife was ill, he offered to come to our house to help, saying he “was serious” and closing with “grace and peace." He was a man of grace and peace. He will always be remembered that way by everyone who knew him.

John W. Newell.