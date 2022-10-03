Letter: Remembering Open High School

Remembering Open High School

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I so enjoyed reading Pamela Partain's column about Open High School. I hope this column sparks curiosity among families in the Richmond community. I was so surprised when at the end of her article I read that she knows very little about the current Open High School, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. What a wonderful opportunity for her to go back to Open High and write an article comparing it to its pioneer days. Open High still has many of the elements she describes. The city of Richmond has some excellent choices for high schools that should not be overlooked. I’ll look forward to your next article!