Letter: Renaming George Wythe High is a mistake

Renaming George Wythe High is a mistake

This week, the Richmond School Board voted to remove the name of American Founding Father George Wythe from its newest high school because he once owned slaves. One wonders how much time board members spent on their history homework prior to this decision.

Yes, Wythe did inherit slaves and owned them for a while. But he also freed his slaves later in life, when he was legally able to do so, and provided generously for several of them in his will. Further, as a state judge, he shocked his contemporaries by becoming the first and only judge to rule slavery illegal, based on Virginia’s Declaration of Rights (Hudgins v. Wright, 1806). The ruling was overturned by a higher court, but it was a principled stab by Wythe at the evil institution. Thomas Jefferson, mentored by Wythe, admired his abolitionist views and wrote about professor Wythe’s anti-slavery crusade among his students at the College of William & Mary Law School.

Wythe made enormous contributions to the early success of the United States. He signed and helped organize the Declaration of Independence, championed the Constitution when it could have failed ratification in Virginia, promoted America’s first religious freedom law, and was renowned for his patriotism and high moral character.

Educators have forgotten that Wythe was arguably the most influential teacher in American history. As the country’s first law professor, he turned his school in Williamsburg into the nation’s first leadership training program for future statesmen. At his death in 1806, his former students were virtually running the country. He modeled the ideal of the ethical servant leader.

Here’s hoping that the other remaining George Wythe High School in Virginia, this one in Wytheville, will continue to honor the good man’s name.

Suzanne Munson.

Henrico.