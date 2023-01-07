Letter: Renaming George Wythe High is a mistake

A1 Extra! RTD photographer Shaban reviews moments he captured in 2022 | A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury
Renaming George Wythe High is a mistake
This week, the Richmond School Board voted to remove the name of American Founding Father George Wythe from its newest high school because he once owned slaves. One wonders how much time board members spent on their history homework prior to this decision.
Yes, Wythe did inherit slaves and owned them for a while. But he also freed his slaves later in life, when he was legally able to do so, and provided generously for several of them in his will. Further, as a state judge, he shocked his contemporaries by becoming the first and only judge to rule slavery illegal, based on Virginia’s Declaration of Rights (Hudgins v. Wright, 1806). The ruling was overturned by a higher court, but it was a principled stab by Wythe at the evil institution. Thomas Jefferson, mentored by Wythe, admired his abolitionist views and wrote about professor Wythe’s anti-slavery crusade among his students at the College of William & Mary Law School.
Wythe made enormous contributions to the early success of the United States. He signed and helped organize the Declaration of Independence, championed the Constitution when it could have failed ratification in Virginia, promoted America’s first religious freedom law, and was renowned for his patriotism and high moral character.
Educators have forgotten that Wythe was arguably the most influential teacher in American history. As the country’s first law professor, he turned his school in Williamsburg into the nation’s first leadership training program for future statesmen. At his death in 1806, his former students were virtually running the country. He modeled the ideal of the ethical servant leader.
Here’s hoping that the other remaining George Wythe High School in Virginia, this one in Wytheville, will continue to honor the good man’s name.
From the archives: Edgar Allan Poe
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
With a mustache cutout pasted to a popsicle stick and a raven stuffed animal, Maddox Barnes, 7, pretends to be Edgar Allan Poe at the celebration of Poe's 206th birthday held at the Poe Museum in Richmond, Jan. 17, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Tiffany Kramer (left) and Cody Bond view a bust of Edgar Allan Poe on the grounds of the Poe Museum where they took part in the celebration of Poe's 206th birthday, Jan. 17, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Chris Semtner is director of the Edgar Allan Poe Museum. Photographed Oct. 20, 2017
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Chris Semtner is director of the Edgar Allan Poe Museum. Photographed Oct. 20, 2017. Semtner holds Edgar, one of two black cats who call the museum home and the bust of Poe carries a lipstick reminder from a guest.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Detail of a memorial to Edgar Allan Poe by sculptor Richard Henry Park originally displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Fine Arts by the actors of New York. It is now on display at the Poe Museum.
JOE MAHONEY
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Catherine Baab-Muguira said Edgar Allan Poe was successful despite having a difficult life.
2019, JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Karyn Talley of Richmond tours the Poe Museum Sunday, January 22, 2006, during an open house to celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's 197th birthday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Dr. Floyd Tesmer, a professor at Strayer University, poses with a statue of Edgar Allan Poe for his wife who was taking his picture at the Poe Museum Sunday, January 22, 2006, during an open house to celebrate Poe's 197th birthday. Tesmer said his mother read Poe to him as a child before they would go trick-or-treating.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
The artwork of Perrymont Middle school student Jason Smith is photographed at the Poe Museum in Richmond on 3/23/10. Art inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's works and created by Chesterfield County's Perrymont Middle students is on display through March 31 at the Poe Museum. The museum honored the students' creativity during a reception.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Several theories about Edgar Allen Poe's death which will be feautured in the upcoming exhibit at The Poe Museum will include theories that he was murdered, or died from a beating or diabetes.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Edgar Allen Poe's vest and the infamous 'Ludwig obituary' will be on display at the upcoming exhibit which will present different theories of Poe's cause of death at The Poe Museum.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Several theories about Edgar Allen Poe's death which will be featured in the upcoming exhibit at The Poe Museum will include theories that he was murdered, or died from a beating or diabetes. Crucial to the 'murder' theory is the hypothesis that Poe was found in someone else's clothes at the time of his death because he was in disguise to divert his pursuers, the brothers of Elmira Royster Shelton, his fiancee. This trunk full of his own clothes was found in his hotel room in Baltimore.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Chris Semtner, museum manager of the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, holds a rare document -- a letter written by Poe to a magazine editor. The museum paid $18,000 for the document, which goes on display during an open house on Jan. 16. Photo taken Tuesday, January 4, 2005.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Edgar Allan Poe signed this letter he wrote to a magazine editor. The Edgar Allan Poe Museum paid $18,000 for the rare document, which goes on display during an open house on Jan. 16. Photo taken Tuesday, January 4, 2005.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Reflected in a mirror, Carter Owens, 15, views a bust of Edgar Allan Poe in the outdoor shrine of the Edgar Allan Poe Museum. The bust is a plaster copy of the 100-year-old original. Carter, from the Atlanta, GA area, was passing through Richmond on his way to the inauguration of President-elect Obama. The Poe Museum is celebrating the 200th birthday of the literary giant. The mirror was in place for a 2 a.m. seance Monday. Poe was born Jan. 19, 1809 and died Oct. 7, 1849.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Fay Howell of Macon, GA views photographs of Edgar Allan Poe at the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in downtown Richmond. The Poe Museum is celebrating the 200th birthday of the literary giant. Poe was born Jan. 19, 1809 and died Oct. 7, 1849.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Bust of Edgar Allan Poe is placed at the garden of Poe Museum in Richmond on Saturday, January 18, 2014.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
Paul Hudert of Richmond and his sons, Kaelis Arcane, 11, and Talyn Arcane, 7, look on portraits of Edgar Allan Poe during Poe's Birthday Bash at Poe Museum in Richmond on Saturday, January 18, 2014.
Daniel Sangjib Min
Poe Canal Wall
One of the banners on the flood wall near the the downtown Canal Walk. This banner honors Bill 'Bojangles' Robinson and Edgar Allan Poe.
BRUCE PARKER
Poe Museum
This September 1965 image shows the Enchanted Garden at the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in Richmond. Just a few blocks from the writer’s first Richmond home, the museum contains an extensive collection of Poe manuscripts, memorabilia and more.
Amir Pishdad
Poe Museum
In September 1969, members of the Thomas Jefferson Garden Club tended to the Enchanted Garden at the Edgar Allan Poe Museum in Richmond. The club maintained the landscape at the museum for many years and, in 1985, won an award from the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs for its efforts. The Poe Museum is just a few blocks from the writer’s first Richmond home.
Carl Lynn
Poe Stamp
January 16, 2009 - The father of the "mystery novel," and one of America's most extraordinary poets and fiction writers was immortalized on postage today when the U.S. Postal Service celebrated the 200th anniversary of the birth of Edgar Allan Poe. The stamp honoring Poe was dedicated at the Library of Virginia in Richmond where several dignitaries - including Poe's distant cousin - spoke of his accomplishments.
United States Postal Service
Poe Statue Capitol Square
Statues at Virginia Capitol Square: Edgar Allan Poe Statue (1958)
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD