Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Energy Plan says Virginia must go all in for unproven technologies, like small nuclear and hydrogen, because of our dominance in "energy-intensive data and computer dominated industries like data centers and advanced computing." The energy companies say the same thing, proclaiming a need to maintain “base load” power that can run all the time and isn’t dependent on the sun shining or the wind blowing.
Both claims are yesterday's problems. Today energy experts believe renewable technologies can take us to 90% of demand if we focus on adopting a new way of thinking about our grid, and if we update are regulatory business model.
What does the Stanford Solutions Project say about Virginia's renewable resources?
Buildings use 74% of U.S. electricity. One of the fastest and most cost-effective ways of reducing carbon emissions is to change the state codes, reducing energy demand by as much as 42%.
Adjust the utility business model as written. Our regulated utilities business model conflicts with efficiency investments.
East Coast offshore wind could generate four times as much electricity as the region used in 2019. A reasonable goal is 50% of Virginia energy total generated from offshore wind; another 10% can come from onshore wind; utility scale solar can provide 25%; and another 8% can come from residential and commercial onsite solar.
Let's put our money into building out the excellent renewable resources we have instead of into the governor's unproven technologies. Let's fix the regulatory issues that block utility support for efficiency and on-site generation and update our grid. Stanford's energy model claims a renewable-based energy supply will actually create consumer energy cost savings.
05-21-1978 (cutline): The Bannerman Family Cloggers and Friends were among the groups that performed yesterday at Heritage Day, a celebration of national and cultural traditions found among Richmond area residents.
11-10-1975 (cutline): Responding to words of the caller, dancers take to the floor during the Richmond Square-Round Dance Federations festival at the Hotel John Marshall. The dance lasted nearly all day Saturday.
Scenes from around Richmond of dancing in the 1970s.
1 of 11
Dancing
10-28-1978: Dancers
Bob Brown
Dancing
08-25-1977 (cutline): Discos unroll sidewalks, turn on city's night lights.
File photo
Dancing
10-13-1975 (cutline): Boys and Girls Line up at Town and Country cotillion to learn dance step fom James Lowell.
Bill Lane
Dancing
12-17-1976: Babette Gerwin and Michael Lewis dance together.
Gary Burns
Dancing
05-21-1978 (cutline): The Bannerman Family Cloggers and Friends were among the groups that performed yesterday at Heritage Day, a celebration of national and cultural traditions found among Richmond area residents.
Bob Jones, Jr.
Dancing
02-12-1975 (cutline): Dancers rehearse for the basket dance which comes from the Congo. While women do their laundry, men in the background will try to lure them away.
Bob Jones, Jr.
Dancing
08-29-1978 (cutline): Lauren (left) and Lisa Scot dance Ghillie Callum. Ancient Scottish sword dance is one of their favorites.
Bill Lane
Dancing
09-08-1969 (cutline): Square dancing swings partners into '69-70 Club Whirl.
Amir Pishdad
Dancing
11-10-1975 (cutline): Responding to words of the caller, dancers take to the floor during the Richmond Square-Round Dance Federations festival at the Hotel John Marshall. The dance lasted nearly all day Saturday.