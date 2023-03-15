Renewable energy can meet 90% of demand

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Energy Plan says Virginia must go all in for unproven technologies, like small nuclear and hydrogen, because of our dominance in "energy-intensive data and computer dominated industries like data centers and advanced computing." The energy companies say the same thing, proclaiming a need to maintain “base load” power that can run all the time and isn’t dependent on the sun shining or the wind blowing.

Both claims are yesterday's problems. Today energy experts believe renewable technologies can take us to 90% of demand if we focus on adopting a new way of thinking about our grid, and if we update are regulatory business model.

What does the Stanford Solutions Project say about Virginia's renewable resources?

Buildings use 74% of U.S. electricity. One of the fastest and most cost-effective ways of reducing carbon emissions is to change the state codes, reducing energy demand by as much as 42%.

Adjust the utility business model as written. Our regulated utilities business model conflicts with efficiency investments.

East Coast offshore wind could generate four times as much electricity as the region used in 2019. A reasonable goal is 50% of Virginia energy total generated from offshore wind; another 10% can come from onshore wind; utility scale solar can provide 25%; and another 8% can come from residential and commercial onsite solar.

Let's put our money into building out the excellent renewable resources we have instead of into the governor's unproven technologies. Let's fix the regulatory issues that block utility support for efficiency and on-site generation and update our grid. Stanford's energy model claims a renewable-based energy supply will actually create consumer energy cost savings.

Jane Twitmyer.

Roseland.